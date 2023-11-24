Kris Letang Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres - November 24
Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, at KeyBank Center. If you're considering a bet on Letang against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kris Letang vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins vs Sabres Game Info
|Penguins vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Sabres Prediction
|Penguins vs Sabres Player Props
|Penguins vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Penguins vs Sabres
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Letang Season Stats Insights
- Letang has averaged 24:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).
- Letang has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Letang has recorded a point in a game nine times this year out of 18 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Letang has an assist in eight of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Letang's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.
- There is a 45.5% chance of Letang having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Letang Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's -7 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|18
|Games
|4
|10
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.