The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) take on the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Marshall vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SECN

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

Marshall is 2-0 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 144th.

The Thundering Herd's 72.4 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Marshall is 2-1 when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (79.4).

At home, the Thundering Herd conceded 69.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).

Beyond the arc, Marshall made more triples away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.6%) than at home (32.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule