How to Watch Marshall vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) take on the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Marshall vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Marshall Stats Insights
- Marshall is 2-0 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 144th.
- The Thundering Herd's 72.4 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Marshall is 2-1 when it scores more than 70.2 points.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (79.4).
- At home, the Thundering Herd conceded 69.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).
- Beyond the arc, Marshall made more triples away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.6%) than at home (32.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Utah State
|L 83-60
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Florida International
|W 80-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/6/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
