Memphis vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The Memphis Tigers (8-3) will square off against the Temple Owls (3-8) in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 65.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Temple matchup.
Memphis vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Memphis vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-11.5)
|65.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-11.5)
|65.5
|-490
|+365
Memphis vs. Temple Betting Trends
- Memphis has compiled a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Temple has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Owls have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
Memphis & Temple 2023 Futures Odds
|Temple
|To Win the AAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
