The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and the Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

One of Pittsburgh's leading offensive players this season is Crosby, with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 18:52 per game.

Jake Guentzel has picked up 21 points (1.2 per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.

Evgeni Malkin has posted nine goals and nine assists for Pittsburgh.

In three games, Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded six goals (2 goals against average) and has made 101 saves.

Sabres Players to Watch

Dahlin is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 16 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded four goals and 12 assists in 19 games (playing 24:56 per game).

John-Jason Peterka's 15 points this season, including eight goals and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.

This season, Buffalo's Casey Mittelstadt has 15 points, courtesy of three goals (seventh on team) and 12 assists (first).

In the crease, Eric Comrie has an .898 save percentage (38th in the league), with 79 total saves, while giving up nine goals (2.6 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-2-0 record between the posts for Buffalo this season.

Penguins vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 16th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 6th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.21 18th 1st 33.9 Shots 28.4 29th 19th 30.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 25th 13.73% Power Play % 12.73% 27th 6th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 6th

