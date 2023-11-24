The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) visit the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM ET on TNT and Max, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Penguins are coming off a 1-0 defeat to the New York Rangers, while the Sabres fell to the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-115) Sabres (-105) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been a moneyline favorite 12 times this season, and have finished 5-7 in those games.

Pittsburgh is 5-7 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The Penguins have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

In eight of 18 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins vs. Sabres Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 58 (16th) Goals 54 (23rd) 47 (5th) Goals Allowed 61 (21st) 7 (26th) Power Play Goals 7 (26th) 8 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (12th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Pittsburgh hit the over five times.

The Penguins and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Penguins' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.

The Penguins are ranked 16th in the league with 58 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Penguins are ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 47 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11 this season.

