Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 24?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, will Radim Zohorna score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Zohorna stats and insights
- Zohorna has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
- Zohorna has no points on the power play.
- He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Zohorna recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|10:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:34
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:36
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|11:33
|Home
|L 4-3
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
