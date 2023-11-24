Reilly Smith Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres - November 24
Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a wager on Smith in the Penguins-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Reilly Smith vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Smith Season Stats Insights
- Smith's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Smith has scored a goal in a game four times this year over 18 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Smith has a point in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Smith has an assist in five of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability that Smith hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Smith Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-7).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|18
|Games
|3
|12
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|1
