Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a wager on Smith in the Penguins-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Reilly Smith vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Penguins vs Sabres Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +1.

Smith has scored a goal in a game four times this year over 18 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Smith has an assist in five of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Smith hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Smith Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 3 12 Points 2 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

