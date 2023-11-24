Week 13 of the college football slate includes nine games with SEC teams in action. Read below to see up-to-date the top performers and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Week 13 SEC Results

Ole Miss 17 Mississippi State 7

  • Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-10)
  • Pregame Total: 54.5

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (14-for-26, 96 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (28 ATT, 119 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (5 TAR, 4 REC, 38 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Passing: Will Rogers (25-for-39, 207 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jo'Quavious Marks (12 ATT, 39 YDS)
  • Receiving: Zavion Thomas (7 TAR, 6 REC, 88 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi StateOle Miss
303Total Yards307
207Passing Yards96
96Rushing Yards211
0Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 13 SEC Games

No. 10 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, November 24
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Missouri (-8.5)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 14 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: LSU (-11.5)

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Alabama (-13.5)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tennessee (-27)

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-6.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia (-24.5)

Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)

