Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with nine games involving teams from the MVFC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, keep scrolling.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacramento State Hornets at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

