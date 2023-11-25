The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and SportsNet LA.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA

BSOH and SportsNet LA Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Lakers Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 110.9 points per game (23rd in the league) while allowing 112.7 per outing (13th in the NBA). They have a -28 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Lakers score 112.4 points per game (19th in NBA) and allow 112.1 (11th in league) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

These two teams are scoring 223.3 points per game between them, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 224.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread this year.

Cavaliers and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1200 - Lakers +1800 +1100 -

