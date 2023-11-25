On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley puts up 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell puts up 35.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Max Strus averages 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Caris LeVert puts up 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per contest.

Isaac Okoro averages 13.0 points, 3.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

On a per-game basis, LeBron James gets the Lakers 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He is making 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Taurean Prince gets the Lakers 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Lakers 109.7 Points Avg. 110.4 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 45.4% Field Goal % 47.4% 32.6% Three Point % 31.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.