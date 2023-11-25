Cavaliers vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA. The point total is set at 225.5 in the matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|225.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In eight of 15 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points.
- Cleveland has had an average of 223.6 points in its games this season, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Cavaliers are 6-9-0 ATS this season.
- Cleveland has won four of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Cleveland has played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
Cavaliers vs Lakers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|8
|53.3%
|110.9
|223.3
|112.7
|224.8
|220.1
|Lakers
|8
|50%
|112.4
|223.3
|112.1
|224.8
|227.7
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of Cavaliers' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-4-0) than it has in home games (2-5-0).
- The 110.9 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 1.2 fewer points than the Lakers allow (112.1).
- Cleveland has a 4-5 record against the spread and a 5-4 record overall when putting up more than 112.1 points.
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|6-9
|1-1
|9-6
|Lakers
|6-10
|0-1
|5-11
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Lakers
|110.9
|112.4
|22
|20
|4-5
|4-2
|5-4
|5-1
|112.7
|112.1
|13
|11
|5-3
|4-5
|6-2
|7-2
