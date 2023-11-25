Cavaliers vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - November 25
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report ahead of their Saturday, November 25 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.
Last time out, the Cavaliers lost 129-96 to the Heat on Wednesday. Craig Porter Jr. scored a team-best 16 points for the Cavaliers in the loss.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2
|0.5
|1.5
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|3.1
|4.1
|0.8
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|9.5
|4.8
|2.2
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|29.2
|4.9
|5.3
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Adductor)
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA
