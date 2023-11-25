Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Lakers on November 25, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Evan Mobley, Anthony Davis and others in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Los Angeles Lakers matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs Lakers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|REB
|15.5 (Over: +100)
|9.5 (Over: -115)
- Mobley's 16.5 points per game average is 1.0 point higher than Saturday's over/under.
- He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (10.5) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (9.5).
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -110)
|4.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: +118)
- The 27.5-point total set for Donovan Mitchell on Saturday is 1.7 less than his season scoring average.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.
- Mitchell has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
- He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: +102)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: +122)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
- Saturday's prop bet for Max Strus is 14.5 points, 0.4 more than his season average.
- He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).
- Strus averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Saturday's over/under.
- Strus' 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: +100)
|12.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: -145)
- The 21.5 points Davis scores per game match his prop total on Saturday.
- He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 12.5).
- Davis averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Saturday's over/under.
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -104)
|7.5 (Over: -122)
|6.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: +116)
- Saturday's points prop bet for LeBron James is 26.5 points. That is 0.8 more than his season average of 25.7.
- His per-game rebound average of 8.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (7.5).
- James has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).
- James has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
