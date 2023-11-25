Evan Mobley, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - November 25
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is where the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) and Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) will clash on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Evan Mobley and LeBron James are players to watch for the Cavaliers and Lakers, respectively.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream:
Cavaliers' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Cavaliers fell to the Heat on Wednesday, 129-96. Their leading scorer was Craig Porter Jr. with 16 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Craig Porter Jr.
|16
|2
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Darius Garland
|14
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Evan Mobley
|13
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mobley averages 16.5 points, 10.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game, making 56.7% of shots from the floor.
- Max Strus' numbers for the season are 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and 5.6 boards per game.
- Caris LeVert is putting up 17.5 points, 3.8 assists and 4.2 boards per game.
- Darius Garland averages 20.3 points, 2.9 boards and 5.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jarrett Allen posts 12.6 points, 7.4 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 62.2% from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Evan Mobley
|17
|10.2
|3
|0.8
|1.3
|0
|Darius Garland
|18.8
|2.7
|5.2
|1.4
|0.3
|1.4
|Max Strus
|14.1
|4.9
|3.9
|1.1
|0.6
|2.9
|Donovan Mitchell
|16.6
|2.7
|3.5
|0.9
|0.2
|2.1
|Jarrett Allen
|12.6
|7.4
|2.2
|0.4
|1.1
|0
