Will Erik Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 25?
In the upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Erik Karlsson to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in four of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Karlsson's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 62 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|23:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|22:34
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|22:50
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|25:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|22:43
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|18:11
|Away
|W 10-2
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
