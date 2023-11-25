The Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Allen totaled four points in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-96 loss versus the Heat.

With prop bets available for Allen, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 12.6 Rebounds 8.5 7.4 Assists -- 2.2 PRA -- 22.2 PR -- 20



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 5.7% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.4 per contest.

Allen's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.1 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Lakers give up 112.1 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 26.1 assists per contest.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 38 24 11 1 0 1 3 11/6/2022 28 16 11 0 0 2 2

