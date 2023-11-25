The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Kris Letang, are in action Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Letang available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Kris Letang vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Letang has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Letang has registered a point in a game nine times this year out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Letang has an assist in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Letang hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Letang has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 62 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 19 Games 3 10 Points 0 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

