The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-3) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT. The Maple Leafs fell to the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Penguins have gone 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, scoring 34 goals while conceding 20 in that period. On 26 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored three goals (11.5%).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Penguins 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-105)

Penguins (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 9-10 record this season and are 1-0-1 in games that have required overtime.

Pittsburgh has earned two points (1-3-0) in its four games decided by one goal.

This season the Penguins scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Pittsburgh has two points (1-6-0) in seven games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 10 times, earning 16 points from those matchups (8-2-0).

Pittsburgh has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 5-6-0 (10 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 4-4-0 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 7th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.16 17th 24th 3.44 Goals Allowed 2.63 6th 9th 31.9 Shots 33.8 1st 21st 31.3 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 5th 28.3% Power Play % 13.21% 26th 22nd 76.67% Penalty Kill % 85% 10th

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

