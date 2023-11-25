The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt foes.

Marshall is compiling 345.7 yards per game on offense (96th in the FBS), and rank 74th defensively, yielding 383 yards allowed per game. Arkansas State ranks 61st in the FBS with 28.4 points per game on offense, and it ranks 105th with 30.8 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Marshall Arkansas State 345.7 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.9 (71st) 383 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.2 (117th) 121.4 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.1 (65th) 224.4 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.8 (73rd) 26 (132nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 12 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (104th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has 1,948 yards passing for Marshall, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 176 rushing yards (16 ypg) on 102 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 189 times for a team-high 987 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 205 yards (18.6 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Ethan Payne has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 188 yards (17.1 per game).

DeMarcus Harris' team-high 396 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 31 targets) with one touchdown.

Caleb Coombs has caught 39 passes for 310 yards (28.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jayden Harrison has been the target of 38 passes and hauled in 21 receptions for 255 yards, an average of 23.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has recored 2,030 passing yards, or 184.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.4% of his passes and has collected 14 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 30.9 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

Ja'Quez Cross has run for 661 yards on 109 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Zak Wallace has racked up 556 yards (on 121 carries) with six touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 610 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 catches on 55 targets with six touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has put up a 511-yard season so far. He's caught 26 passes on 60 targets.

Jeff Foreman's 39 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 407 yards and four touchdowns.

