The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Thundering Herd favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Huntington, West Virginia

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-2.5) 53.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Marshall (-2.5) 53.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Marshall has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Arkansas State is 7-4-0 ATS this year.

The Red Wolves have an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

