Big Ten opponents match up when the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan ranks 55th in total offense this season (399.6 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking best in the FBS with 399.6 yards allowed per game. Ohio State ranks 35th in the FBS with 429.3 total yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks third-best by allowing only 252.9 total yards per game.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Michigan vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Michigan Ohio State 399.6 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (37th) 234.8 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.9 (3rd) 171 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (86th) 228.6 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.7 (21st) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 19 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 2,335 yards (212.3 ypg) on 175-of-237 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 164 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has 888 rushing yards on 180 carries with 20 touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 95 times this year and racked up 323 yards (29.4 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 24 grabs for 225 yards

Roman Wilson's 612 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has totaled 37 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 470 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colston Loveland's 32 catches have yielded 462 yards and four touchdowns.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 2,899 yards (263.5 ypg) while completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has rushed for 794 yards on 118 carries so far this year while scoring 10 times on the ground. He's also added 16 catches, totaling 210 yards.

DeaMonte Trayanum has taken 79 carries and totaled 336 yards with three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. leads his squad with 1,093 receiving yards on 62 catches with 13 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has racked up 534 receiving yards (48.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Emeka Egbuka has racked up 427 reciving yards (38.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Ohio State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.