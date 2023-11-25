How to Watch the Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
You can see the Maple Leafs attempt to hold off the Penguins on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 50 total goals (2.6 per game), sixth in the league.
- The Penguins' 60 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|19
|13
|10
|23
|15
|14
|59.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|19
|6
|16
|22
|10
|9
|0%
|Evgeni Malkin
|19
|9
|9
|18
|22
|18
|51.1%
|Erik Karlsson
|19
|5
|12
|17
|13
|10
|-
|Bryan Rust
|17
|9
|7
|16
|8
|9
|100%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 62 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 63 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|18
|12
|15
|27
|10
|13
|12.5%
|Auston Matthews
|18
|14
|7
|21
|10
|21
|50.2%
|Mitchell Marner
|18
|5
|15
|20
|14
|14
|0%
|John Tavares
|18
|7
|12
|19
|9
|12
|61.3%
|Morgan Rielly
|18
|3
|12
|15
|19
|8
|-
