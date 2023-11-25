Penguins vs. Maple Leafs: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 25
Saturday will feature a projected close NHL outing between the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-3, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-10, -105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Penguins Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-125
|+104
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh has played eight games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Maple Leafs have won 56.2% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (9-7).
- The Penguins have been listed as the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent four times.
- Toronto is 9-7 (winning 56.2% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- Pittsburgh has won four of its six games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|2-8
|7-3-0
|6.5
|3.50
|3.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-3-2
|3.50
|3.70
|6
|24.0%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|6-4
|4-6-0
|6.6
|3.40
|2.00
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.40
|2.00
|3
|11.5%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|2
|Puck Line Losses
|8
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-1
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.