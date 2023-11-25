The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-3) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Penguins were beaten by the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their most recent outing.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-115) Penguins (-105) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been an underdog in six games this season, and won four (66.7%).

Pittsburgh is 4-2 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in eight of 19 games this season.

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 63 (11th) Goals 60 (17th) 62 (17th) Goals Allowed 50 (6th) 15 (12th) Power Play Goals 7 (27th) 14 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (6th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Pittsburgh went 6-4-0 versus the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

Four of Pittsburgh's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.

The Penguins have the league's 17th-ranked scoring offense (60 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Penguins are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 50 goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.

Their +10 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

