Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Maple Leafs on November 25, 2023
Player prop bet options for William Nylander, Sidney Crosby and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Crosby is an offensive leader for Pittsburgh with 23 points (1.2 per game), with 13 goals and 10 assists in 19 games (playing 18:53 per game).
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Jake Guentzel has scored 22 total points (1.2 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 16 assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin is among the leading scorers on the team with 18 total points (nine goals and nine assists).
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
One of Toronto's top contributing offensive players this season is Nylander, who has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and plays an average of 19:51 per game.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 17
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 10
|2
|1
|3
|7
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's top contributors through 18 games, with 14 goals and seven assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
