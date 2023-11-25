Player prop bet options for William Nylander, Sidney Crosby and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Crosby is an offensive leader for Pittsburgh with 23 points (1.2 per game), with 13 goals and 10 assists in 19 games (playing 18:53 per game).

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 24 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 2 0 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Jake Guentzel has scored 22 total points (1.2 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 16 assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 6 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 0

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin is among the leading scorers on the team with 18 total points (nine goals and nine assists).

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

One of Toronto's top contributing offensive players this season is Nylander, who has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and plays an average of 19:51 per game.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Wild Nov. 19 1 1 2 3 at Red Wings Nov. 17 1 2 3 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Nov. 10 2 1 3 7

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's top contributors through 18 games, with 14 goals and seven assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Wild Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Nov. 17 0 0 0 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Nov. 10 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.