Can we anticipate Sidney Crosby lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

Crosby has scored in nine of 19 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has an 18.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:14 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 2 2 0 17:56 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:52 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 4 3 1 17:30 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:34 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 2 1 1 19:47 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:26 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 10-2

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

