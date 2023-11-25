Will Vinnie Hinostroza Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 25?
Should you bet on Vinnie Hinostroza to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Hinostroza stats and insights
- Hinostroza has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 62 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
