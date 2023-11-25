Big South teams were in action for one game in the Week 13 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer

Week 13 Big South Results

Mercer 17 Gardner-Webb 7

Mercer Leaders

Passing: Carter Peevy (16-for-26, 122 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Carter Peevy (16-for-26, 122 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Al Wooten II (17 ATT, 63 YDS)

Al Wooten II (17 ATT, 63 YDS) Receiving: Ty James (10 TAR, 7 REC, 100 YDS)

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Passing: Jaylen King (21-for-38, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Jaylen King (21-for-38, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Jayden Brown (5 ATT, 20 YDS)

Jayden Brown (5 ATT, 20 YDS) Receiving: AJ Johnson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 62 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Mercer Gardner-Webb 289 Total Yards 280 122 Passing Yards 231 167 Rushing Yards 49 0 Turnovers 4

Next Week's Big South Games

