Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Cooper's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Cooper has been targeted 80 times and has 45 catches for 749 yards (16.6 per reception) and two TDs.

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: David Njoku (DNP/nir - rest): 45 Rec; 433 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 80 45 749 153 2 16.6

Cooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0

