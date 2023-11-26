Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper has a good matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are conceding the ninth-most passing yards in the league, 240.1 per game.

Cooper has a team-high 749 yards receiving on 45 grabs (on 80 targets) with two TDs this year, averaging 74.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cooper and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cooper vs. the Broncos

Cooper vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Denver has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 240.1 passing yards the Broncos concede per game makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Broncos have totaled 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Broncos' defense is 28th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Browns vs Broncos on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cooper with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cooper Receiving Insights

Cooper, in six of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooper has 22.9% of his team's target share (80 targets on 349 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 80 times, averaging 9.4 yards per target (20th in NFL).

Cooper has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (10.5%).

With eight red zone targets, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 139 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 6 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.