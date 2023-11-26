At Empower Field at Mile High in Week 12, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be facing the Denver Broncos pass defense and Justin Simmons. Continue reading for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Browns vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 86.9 8.7 23 83 7.58

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Amari Cooper vs. Justin Simmons Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper has registered 45 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 749 (74.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 80 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, Cleveland ranks sixth-last in the league in passing yards with 1,831 (183.1 per game) and 30th in passing touchdowns (eight).

The Browns' offense ranks 16th in the NFL with 22.7 points per game and 22nd with 325.8 total yards per contest.

Cleveland, which is averaging 34.9 pass attempts per game, ranks 13th in the league.

In the red zone, the Browns have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 34 times (10th-fewest in league).

Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense

Justin Simmons has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 39 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing defense, Denver is conceding 240.1 yards per game (2,401 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 21 in the league.

The Broncos' points-against average on defense is sixth from bottom in the league, at 26.8 per game.

Denver has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Broncos this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amari Cooper vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Justin Simmons Rec. Targets 80 26 Def. Targets Receptions 45 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.6 17 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 749 39 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.9 4.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 153 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.