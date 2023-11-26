On Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, the Denver Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns.

Kareem Hunt Touchdown Odds

Hunt Odds to Score First TD: +700

Hunt Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +480

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds David Njoku - - 44.5 (-113) Kareem Hunt - 38.5 (-113) 6.5 (-102) Amari Cooper - - 43.5 (-113) Jerome Ford - 50.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Elijah Moore - - 27.5 (-113) Dorian Thompson-Robinson 174.5 (-113) 20.5 (-110) -

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jerry Jeudy - - 39.5 (-113) Jaleel McLaughlin - 12.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113) Marvin Mims - - 14.5 (-113) Samaje Perine - - 18.5 (-113) Courtland Sutton - - 43.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 56.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 187.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) -

