Something has to give when the Denver Broncos (5-5) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup November 26, 2023 with the Cleveland Browns (7-3), who are on their own three-game win streak.

Broncos and Browns recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Browns vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 1.5 36 -125 +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Browns vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 36 points.

Cleveland has a 38.7-point average over/under in their outings this season, 2.7 more points than this game's point total.

The Browns have compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Browns have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 2-2 when it is set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Denver Broncos

Denver's outings this year have an average point total of 44.6, 8.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Broncos have covered the spread three times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Broncos have won 40% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-3).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Denver has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

Broncos vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 21.7 19 26.8 27 44.6 7 10 Browns 22.7 17 18.0 4 38.7 5 10

Browns vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

In its past three games, Cleveland has covered the spread each time, and is 3-0 overall.

The Browns have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Broncos have a negative point differential on the season (-51 total points, -5.1 per game), while the Browns have scored 47 more points than their opponents (4.7 per game).

Broncos

Over its past three contests, Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Denver has not hit the over.

The Broncos have a negative point differential on the season (-51 total points, -5.1 per game), while the Browns have scored 47 more points than their opponents (4.7 per game).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.7 38.6 38.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 21.8 21.5 ATS Record 7-3-0 5-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-1 0-5-1 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 42.8 47.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 22.8 27.3 ATS Record 3-6-1 2-4-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.