The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Toronto Raptors (8-8) on Sunday, November 26 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers head into this contest following a 121-115 loss to the Lakers on Saturday. Donovan Mitchell's team-high 22 points paced the Cavaliers in the loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Darius Garland PG Questionable Neck 19.0 2.7 5.5 Dean Wade PF Questionable Ankle 3.1 4.1 0.8

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and SportsNet

BSOH and SportsNet

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -1.5 219.5

