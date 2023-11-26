How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (8-8) on November 26, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.
- Cleveland is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at ninth.
- The Cavaliers put up 111.1 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 112.9 the Raptors give up.
- Cleveland has a 5-5 record when putting up more than 112.9 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are averaging 108 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.3 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (114.3).
- Cleveland is giving up 113.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (113.4).
- The Cavaliers are sinking 11 treys per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.4 fewer threes and 1.9% points worse than they're averaging in road games (11.4, 36.1%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Dean Wade
|Out
|Ankle
|Darius Garland
|Questionable
|Neck
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
