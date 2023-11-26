In the Week 12 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Cedric Tillman get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Cedric Tillman score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Tillman has posted a 10-yard year thus far (2.5 yards per game), reeling in three throws out of nine targets.

Tillman does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Cedric Tillman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Ravens 3 1 5 0 Week 9 Cardinals 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @Ravens 3 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 2 1 2 0

