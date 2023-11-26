David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Njoku's stats below.

Njoku's season stats include 433 yards on 45 receptions (9.6 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times.

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 45 Rec; 749 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 69 45 433 348 2 9.6

Njoku Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0

