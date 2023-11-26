Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson has a good matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are giving up the sixth-most passing yards in the league, 247.8 per game.

Johnson's 47 targets have turned into to 26 receptions for 335 yards (and an average of 55.8 per game) and one score.

Johnson vs. the Bengals

Johnson vs the Bengals (since 2021): 3 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 247.8 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Bengals' defense ranks 13th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (13 total passing TDs).

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Johnson Receiving Insights

In three of six games this season, Johnson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Johnson has received 15.0% of his team's 313 passing attempts this season (47 targets).

He has 335 receiving yards on 47 targets to rank 81st in NFL play with 7.1 yards per target.

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (7.1%).

With four red zone targets, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 8 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

