The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to square off in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has put up 26 catches for 335 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted on 47 occasions, and averages 55.8 yards receiving.

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Diontae Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1 Week 10 Packers 4 1 17 0 Week 11 @Browns 8 2 16 0

