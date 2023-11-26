Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Mobley tallied 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in his previous game, which ended in a 121-115 loss against the Lakers.

In this piece we'll break down Mobley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.6 17.4 Rebounds 9.5 10.2 9.8 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.1 PRA -- 30.1 30.3 PR -- 26.8 27.2



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Raptors

Mobley is responsible for attempting 13.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.0 per game.

Mobley's Cavaliers average 100.6 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.8 possessions per contest.

The Raptors are the 13th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.9 points per game.

Giving up 42.8 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Raptors allow 25.2 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Evan Mobley vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 33 18 9 4 2 1 1 12/23/2022 32 10 8 3 0 1 0 11/28/2022 32 18 15 1 0 2 1 10/19/2022 36 14 6 1 1 1 1

