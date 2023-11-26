Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens has a favorable matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the league, 247.8 per game.

Pickens has put up a team-leading 604-yard year so far (60.4 yards receiving per game) with three TDs, reeling in 37 throws on 68 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pickens and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pickens vs. the Bengals

Pickens vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

The pass defense of the Bengals is giving up 247.8 yards per game this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Bengals have the No. 13 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 13 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Steelers vs Bengals on Fubo!

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pickens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pickens Receiving Insights

Pickens, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of 10 games this season.

Pickens has 21.7% of his team's target share (68 targets on 313 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.9 yards per target (30th in league play), picking up 604 yards on 68 passes thrown his way.

Pickens has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (21.4%).

Pickens has been targeted six times in the red zone (22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.