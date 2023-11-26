George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 at Paycor Stadium, where they'll be up against Cam Taylor-Britt and the Cincinnati Bengals defense. For more stats and analysis on the Steelers receivers' matchup against the Bengals' secondary, continue reading.

Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream:

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 79.9 8 30 92 6.96

George Pickens vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' 604 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 68 times and has registered 37 catches and three touchdowns.

In the air, Pittsburgh has thrown for the second-lowest number of yards in the league at 1,700, or 170 per game.

The Steelers' scoring average on offense is just 16.6 points per game, 28th in the NFL.

Pittsburgh has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 31.3 times per contest, which is seventh in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Steelers air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 27 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (56.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Cam Taylor-Britt & the Bengals' Defense

Cam Taylor-Britt has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 46 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati is having trouble this season, with 2,478 passing yards allowed (23rd in NFL). It ranks 13th with 13 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this year, the Bengals have surrendered 226 points, ranking 20th in the league with 22.6 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 28th in the NFL with 3,861 total yards allowed (386.1 per contest).

Four players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

George Pickens vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Advanced Stats

George Pickens Cam Taylor-Britt Rec. Targets 68 60 Def. Targets Receptions 37 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.3 34 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 604 46 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 60.4 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 195 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

