Kenny Pickett Week 12 Preview vs. the Bengals
Kenny Pickett will be facing the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Pickett leads Pittsburgh with 1,722 passing yards (172.2 per game) and a 60.5% completion rate (170-for-281). Pickett has collected six TD passes and four interceptions. With his legs, Pickett has 46 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 34 totes, compiling 4.6 rushing yards per game.
Pickett vs. the Bengals
- Pickett vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 265 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Cincinnati has allowed three opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.
- The Bengals have given up 10 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.
- Cincinnati has given up at least two passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.
- The Bengals have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.
- The 247.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- Opponents of the Bengals have put up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL in that category.
Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Bengals
- Passing Yards: 199.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+195)
Pickett Passing Insights
- Pickett has bettered his passing yards prop total in five games this year, or 50.0%.
- The Steelers pass on 55.0% of their plays and run on 45.0%. They are 28th in NFL action in points scored.
- Pickett's 6.1 yards per attempt rank 28th in the league.
- Pickett has thrown for a touchdown in five of 10 games this season, with more than one TD pass once.
- He has scored seven of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).
- Pickett accounts for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his total 281 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.
Kenny Pickett Rushing Props vs the Bengals
- Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-125)
Pickett Rushing Insights
- Pickett has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in 10 opportunities this season.
- Pickett has one rushing touchdown this year in 10 games played.
- He has three red zone carries for 14.3% of the team share (his team runs on 43.8% of its plays in the red zone).
Pickett's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Browns
|11/19/2023
|Week 11
|15-for-28 / 106 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|11/12/2023
|Week 10
|14-for-23 / 126 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/2/2023
|Week 9
|19-for-30 / 160 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|10-for-16 / 73 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|17-for-25 / 230 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|8 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD
