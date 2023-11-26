Najee Harris will be facing the second-worst run defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In the ground game, Harris carried the ball 128 times for a team-leading 499 yards (49.9 ypg) and has three rushing scores. Harris has put up 19 catches for 116 receiving yards (11.6 ypg).

Harris vs. the Bengals

Harris vs the Bengals (since 2021): 4 GP / 44 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 44 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bengals have allowed 100 or more yards to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Cincinnati this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Bengals this season.

The 138.3 rushing yards the Bengals concede per contest makes them the 31st-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

The Bengals' defense ranks 24th in the league with 11 rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has gone over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (five of 10 games).

The Steelers have passed 55.0% of the time and run 45.0% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 128 of his team's 256 total rushing attempts this season (50.0%).

Harris has rushed for a score in three of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has three total touchdowns this season (21.4% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

He has 12 red zone carries for 57.1% of the team share (his team runs on 43.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Harris Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Harris has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 40.0% of his games (four of 10).

Harris has been targeted on 27 of his team's 313 passing attempts this season (8.6% target share).

He has 116 receiving yards on 27 targets to rank 139th in NFL play with 4.3 yards per target.

Having played 10 games this season, Harris has not tallied a TD reception.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 82 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

