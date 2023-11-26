Division rivals Pittsburgh (6-4) and Cincinnati (5-5) will meet in a matchup of AFC North teams on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Steelers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 36.5 points.

This week's game that pits the Steelers against the Bengals is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Steelers vs Bengals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have led after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Steelers have won the second quarter two times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have lost the second quarter in seven games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost five times, and tied two times.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.0 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Bengals' 10 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up four times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Steelers vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Steelers have been winning two times and have trailed eight times.

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first half in three games (3-0 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

2nd Half

In 10 games this year, the Steelers have won the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), been outscored five times (2-3), and tied one time (1-0).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Bengals have won the second half in three games, lost the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Rep the Steelers or the Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.