Steelers vs. Bengals Injury Report — Week 12
Entering their Sunday, November 26 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) at Paycor Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.
The Steelers enter the matchup after losing 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns in their last outing on November 19.
Their last time out, the Bengals were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 34-20.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|George Pickens
|WR
|Shin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Levi Wallace
|CB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Out
|James Pierre
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Trenton Irwin
|WR
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jonah Williams
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Quad
|Out
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sam Hubbard
|DE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|B.J. Hill
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cameron Sample
|DE
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Germaine Pratt
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|D'Ante Smith
|OT
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
Steelers Season Insights
- The Steelers rank fifth-worst in total offense (280.1 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 27th with 367.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Steelers rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (16.6 points per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking seventh with 19.5 points allowed per game.
- The Steelers have been a bottom-five pass offense this season, ranking third-worst with 170 passing yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 23rd in the NFL (239.9 passing yards allowed per game).
- Pittsburgh is putting up 110.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 23rd, allowing 127.7 rushing yards per contest.
- The Steelers have the best turnover margin in the league at +11, forcing 19 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over eight times (first in NFL).
Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-135), Bengals (+115)
- Total: 36.5 points
