The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) battle the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

West Virginia vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers make 37.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

The Mountaineers are the 141st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 354th.

The 62.8 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 9.4 fewer points than the Knights give up (72.2).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game last season at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.6).

The Mountaineers ceded 69.2 points per game last season at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).

West Virginia drained 7.8 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.9 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule