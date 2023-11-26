The Bellarmine Knights (2-4) are 8.5-point underdogs against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) at WVU Coliseum on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 133.5 for the matchup.

West Virginia vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -8.5 133.5

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia's four games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 133.5 points.

West Virginia's games this season have had an average of 125.8 points, 7.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Mountaineers are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

West Virginia has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Mountaineers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -450 moneyline set for this game.

West Virginia has a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

West Virginia vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 0 0% 62.8 131 63 135.2 133.8 Bellarmine 4 80% 68.2 131 72.2 135.2 139.9

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

The 62.8 points per game the Mountaineers record are 9.4 fewer points than the Knights allow (72.2).

West Virginia vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 3-1-0 0-0 0-4-0 Bellarmine 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0

West Virginia vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Bellarmine 13-4 Home Record 8-6 3-8 Away Record 6-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

