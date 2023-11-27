The Wright State Raiders (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Marshall vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd's 85.8 points per game are 18.2 more points than the 67.6 the Raiders give up to opponents.

Marshall has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

Wright State has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.8 points.

The Raiders record 72.0 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Thundering Herd allow.

Wright State is 2-0 when scoring more than 72.3 points.

The Raiders are making 42.5% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Thundering Herd concede to opponents (45.4%).

The Thundering Herd's 40.3 shooting percentage is 4.3 lower than the Raiders have given up.

